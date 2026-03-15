Saudi Arabia sets deadline for issuing Umrah visas

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the final deadlines for issuing Umrah visas, as well as the entry and departure of pilgrims, as the current Umrah season 1447 AH/2026 draws to a close.

The ministry said the last date for issuing Umrah visas will be 1 Shawwal, while pilgrims must enter the Kingdom by 15 Shawwal. It added that Umrah pilgrims must depart Saudi Arabia by 1 Dhul Qada.

The announcement was made during the ministry’s 17th periodic virtual meeting with Saudi Umrah companies on Saturday, March 14. Officials emphasised the importance of complying with regulations governing the transition from the Umrah season to the upcoming Haj season.

The ministry also reiterated that Haj must be performed with a valid Haj visa, stressing that the pilgrimage cannot be undertaken using an Umrah visa.

Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah praised Umrah companies for their cooperation during Ramzan, acknowledging their role in serving pilgrims, addressing cases of stranded Umrah performers and facilitating their return journeys.

He also stressed the need for continued compliance with operational procedures, including staggered arrival schedules at airports and the regular updating of pilgrims’ departure data through the Nusuk Masar platform.

The meeting also reviewed key indicators from the current Umrah season and discussed preparations for the third Umrah and Visit Forum 2026, which aims to strengthen partnerships, exchange expertise and highlight opportunities to enhance services for pilgrims.

The ministry said the periodic meetings with Umrah companies are part of efforts to strengthen coordination with sector partners and improve services provided to pilgrims, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The move is intended to ensure the smooth organisation of the upcoming Haj season, as millions of pilgrims from around the world prepare to travel to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Haj 2026 is expected to take place between May 24 and May 29, although the exact dates will be confirmed closer to the time based on the sighting of the moon.

Haj takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.