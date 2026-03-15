Saudi Arabia hosts iftar for 1,500 worshippers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia organised a large communal iftar for more than 1,500 fasting worshippers at the historic Jama Masjid as part of its international Ramzan initiatives.

The event was arranged by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance through the Saudi Embassy in India under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ iftar programme.

Rows of worshippers gathered in the mosque’s courtyard before sunset, where meals were distributed ahead of the Maghrib prayer. The initiative aimed to provide support for fasting individuals and encourage the spirit of unity and generosity that defines the holy month of Ramzan.

Hundreds gather in the Jama Masjid courtyard to break their fast during Ramzan. Photo: @Saudi_Moia/X

Thousands attend a Ramzan iftar programme at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Photo: @Saudi_Moia/X

The gathering was attended by the mosque’s imam and preacher, Ahmed Al-Bukhari, along with several Islamic scholars and community representatives.

Several attendees praised the initiative and commended the Saudi government for its efforts to serve Islam and Muslim communities worldwide. They noted that such humanitarian programmes highlight the Kingdom’s role in supporting Islamic and charitable activities while strengthening solidarity and cooperation among people.

Built in 1656 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Jama Masjid remains one of India’s largest and most prominent mosques, drawing thousands of worshippers daily, particularly during Ramzan.

Saudi Arabia organises similar iftar programmes in several countries each year as part of its efforts to support Muslim communities and strengthen bonds during the sacred month.