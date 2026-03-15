Saudi Arabia hosts iftar for 1,500 worshippers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid

Several attendees praised the initiative and commended the Saudi government for its efforts.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 3:42 pm IST
Thousands of worshippers gather in the courtyard of Jama Masjid in New Delhi for a Saudi-organised communal iftar during Ramzan.
Worshippers gather in large numbers for a communal iftar at Jama Masjid in New Delhi during Ramzan. Photo: @Saudi_Moia/X

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia organised a large communal iftar for more than 1,500 fasting worshippers at the historic Jama Masjid as part of its international Ramzan initiatives.

The event was arranged by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance through the Saudi Embassy in India under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ iftar programme.

Rows of worshippers gathered in the mosque’s courtyard before sunset, where meals were distributed ahead of the Maghrib prayer. The initiative aimed to provide support for fasting individuals and encourage the spirit of unity and generosity that defines the holy month of Ramzan.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026
Massive congregation at Jama Masjid for Iftar during Ramadan in Delhi.
Hundreds gather in the Jama Masjid courtyard to break their fast during Ramzan. Photo: @Saudi_Moia/X
A massive gathering of fasting Muslims prepares to break the fast at Jama Masjid during the Saudi iftar programme in New Delhi during Ramzan.
Thousands attend a Ramzan iftar programme at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Photo: @Saudi_Moia/X

The gathering was attended by the mosque’s imam and preacher, Ahmed Al-Bukhari, along with several Islamic scholars and community representatives.

Several attendees praised the initiative and commended the Saudi government for its efforts to serve Islam and Muslim communities worldwide. They noted that such humanitarian programmes highlight the Kingdom’s role in supporting Islamic and charitable activities while strengthening solidarity and cooperation among people.

Built in 1656 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Jama Masjid remains one of India’s largest and most prominent mosques, drawing thousands of worshippers daily, particularly during Ramzan.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Saudi Arabia organises similar iftar programmes in several countries each year as part of its efforts to support Muslim communities and strengthen bonds during the sacred month.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 3:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button