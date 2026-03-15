Photos: Aerial view of Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramzan’s last ten nights

Aerial photographs released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) capture the Grand Mosque in Makkah filled with worshippers during the last ten nights of Ramzan, one of the most spiritually significant periods of the holy month.

Taken from nearly 1,000 metres above the city, the images show large numbers of Umrah performers and visitors gathered across the mosque’s courtyards and prayer areas, moving in organised patterns while performing their rituals.

SPA accompanied the aviation unit of the Presidency of State Security on the 25th night of Ramzan to document the atmosphere at the Grand Mosque as thousands arrived for prayers.

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The photographs also reveal the vast scale of the mosque complex and surrounding areas of Makkah, highlighting major expansion projects designed to accommodate increasing numbers of pilgrims.

Authorities have deployed extensive services and crowd management measures to ensure a safe and orderly environment for worshippers performing Umrah and prayers during the peak days of Ramzan.

Grand Mosque from the skies

Worshippers gather around the Kaaba during Ramzan’s final nights in Makkah.

The Abraj Al Bait Clock Tower rises above the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Pilgrims fill the courtyards of the Grand Mosque during Ramzan.

A panoramic aerial view of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.