Photos: Aerial view of Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramzan’s last ten nights

SPA’s lens documented Umrah performers, worshippers and visitors gathered in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque, performing their rituals in a calm and organised setting.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 2:28 pm IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 2:30 pm IST
Aerial view of worshippers gathered around the Holy Kaaba at Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramzan’s last ten nights
Worshippers perform Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Ramzan’s final nights. Photo: SPA

Aerial photographs released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) capture the Grand Mosque in Makkah filled with worshippers during the last ten nights of Ramzan, one of the most spiritually significant periods of the holy month.

Taken from nearly 1,000 metres above the city, the images show large numbers of Umrah performers and visitors gathered across the mosque’s courtyards and prayer areas, moving in organised patterns while performing their rituals.

SPA accompanied the aviation unit of the Presidency of State Security on the 25th night of Ramzan to document the atmosphere at the Grand Mosque as thousands arrived for prayers.

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The photographs also reveal the vast scale of the mosque complex and surrounding areas of Makkah, highlighting major expansion projects designed to accommodate increasing numbers of pilgrims.

Authorities have deployed extensive services and crowd management measures to ensure a safe and orderly environment for worshippers performing Umrah and prayers during the peak days of Ramzan.

Grand Mosque from the skies

Aerial night view of worshippers circling the Holy Kaaba at Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramzan.
Worshippers gather around the Kaaba during Ramzan’s final nights in Makkah.
Abraj Al Bait Clock Tower overlooking the Grand Mosque filled with pilgrims during Ramzan
The Abraj Al Bait Clock Tower rises above the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Aerial view of Masjid al Haram showing dense crowds of worshippers during Ramzan’s last ten nights.
Pilgrims fill the courtyards of the Grand Mosque during Ramzan.
Wide aerial view of the Grand Mosque and Abraj Al Bait complex in Makkah during Ramzan
A panoramic aerial view of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Aerial view of Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramzan's last ten nights, illuminated and bustling with worsh.
Pilgrims perform Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 2:28 pm IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 2:30 pm IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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