Two Holy Mosques gear up for surge of worshippers as Ramzan enters final 10 days

Makkah: Saudi authorities have rolled out an extensive operational strategy to accommodate the expected surge of worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah as the holy month of Ramzan entered its final 10 days on Monday, March 9.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said the strategy focuses on four core areas: operational services, maintenance, crowd management and enrichment initiatives aimed at improving the experience of visitors.

To regulate crowd movement, authorities are using Internet of Things (IoT) technology and colour-coded digital screens that track crowd density in real time and guide worshippers towards less congested prayer areas. Interactive 3D maps and barcode-based systems are also being used to support the orderly movement of visitors inside the mosque complexes.

Maintenance teams have intensified efforts to ensure the smooth functioning of essential facilities, including air-conditioning, lighting and sound systems, as the number of worshippers increases during the last nights of Ramzan.

Special arrangements have also been introduced for worshippers observing itikaf, the spiritual retreat undertaken during the final days of Ramzan. Services include logistical and medical support, digital prayer guides and Braille copies of the Quran.

Civil defence steps up safety measures

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has expanded its field presence in Makkah and Madinah to enhance safety measures as visitor numbers increase.

Safety patrols and rapid response teams have been deployed to reinforce preventive measures and ensure the readiness of fire protection systems in areas surrounding the two holy mosques.

Authorities said the initiative focuses on safeguarding visitor accommodations in the central districts and ensuring clearly designated assembly points outside buildings to facilitate safe evacuation in case of emergencies.

Pilgrims queue at the Grand Mosque in Makkah as authorities regulate crowd movement during Ramzan.

Pilgrims advised to avoid rush hours

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to plan their Umrah outside peak hours during the last 10 days of Ramzan to reduce overcrowding at the Grand Mosque.

According to the ministry, the busiest periods are between 4 pm and 10 pm and 5 am to 8 am, when the flow of pilgrims is at its highest.

Crowd indicators show moderate traffic between 11 pm and 4 am, while 8 am to 3 pm is generally the least crowded time for performing Umrah.

Security forces intensify preparations

Security authorities have heightened readiness across Makkah to manage the expected rise in the number of pilgrims and worshippers.

Measures include strengthened crowd organisation, traffic management and the deployment of advanced security technologies and artificial intelligence to monitor crowd movement.

Efforts are also focused on facilitating access to the central Haram area and easing traffic congestion, particularly for buses transporting visitors to and from the Grand Mosque.

More than 18,000 personnel and nearly 6,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment have been deployed across Makkah and Madinah to support operations during the final days of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, worshippers who secured permits have begun observing itikaf at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Over 96.6 million visit Two Holy Mosques during Ramzan’s first 20 days

The Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque have received 96,638,865 worshippers since the start of Ramzan, according to the General Authority for the Care and Management of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Between the first and twentieth day of Ramadan, 57,595,401 worshippers attended the five daily prayers and Qiyam prayers at the Grand Mosque, while 15,605,086 pilgrims performed Umrah.

At the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, 21,143,259 visitors attended daily and Qiyam prayers. During the same period, 579,191 worshippers prayed in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah and 1,715,928 visitors conveyed greetings to Prophet Muhammad and his two companions.