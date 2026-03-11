Indian national among 4 injured after drones fall near Dubai airport

Air traffic is operating as normal.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2026 1:38 pm IST|   Updated: 11th March 2026 1:46 pm IST
Passengers walking through Dubai International Airport terminal with DXB signage in bright yellow.
Passengers move through a terminal at Dubai International Airport (DXB), where operations were temporarily suspended amid regional security concerns.

Dubai: An Indian national was among four people injured after two drones were downed near Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesday, March 11.

In a statement posted on X, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said competent authorities confirmed that the drones were brought down in the vicinity of Dubai airport. The incident resulted in minor injuries to two individuals of Ghanaian nationality and one Bangladeshi national, while an Indian national sustained moderate injuries.

The authorities have also confirmed that air traffic continued to operate normally following the incident. 

Subhan Haleem
Dubai airport has been among the sites affected by the escalating regional conflict since the war between United States, Israel and Iran began on February 28. Iranian missile and drone attacks have been reported across several Gulf states, including the UAE, amid the widening tensions.

The airport had resumed normal operations after a brief disruption earlier this month, but travellers may still experience delays and last-minute changes as the regional security situation continues to affect aviation across the Middle East.

Passengers planning to travel through Dubai have been advised to prepare for possible disruptions. Airport authorities urged travellers to fly only if their flight is confirmed, as schedules may change at short notice.

Travellers have also been advised to regularly check airline updates and remain flexible with their travel plans. Officials further cautioned passengers to rely only on official communication from the airport and airlines for the latest updates.

