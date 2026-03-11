Iran launches ‘heaviest’ operation as missile intercepted across Gulf, Israel

Iran said early Wednesday, March 11, it launched its “most intense and heaviest operation” since the start of the war on February 28, with missile interceptions reported across Israel and several Gulf countries.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the overnight operation involved missile launches targeting sites in Israel as well as US-linked assets across the region. According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the attack included the use of the long-range Khorramshahr ballistic missile.

“We will continue our sustained attacks with purpose and strength, and in the continuation of this war we think only of the enemy’s complete surrender,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media, adding that the conflict would end only when “the shadow of war is removed from our country”.

IRNA released footage showing missiles being launched during the latest wave of attacks.

IRGC Public Relations: The 37th Wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out under the blessed codeword "Ya Amir al-Mu'minin (PBUH)" on Tuesday night . pic.twitter.com/BOcDoAJwmp — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) March 11, 2026

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel after what Israeli media described as a second Iranian missile barrage within an hour. Israeli defence systems intercepted the incoming missiles and no casualties were reported.

Qatar intercepts missile after issuing threat alert

Qatar issued an elevated threat alert after its defence systems intercepted a missile targeting the Gulf nation.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the alert before later announcing that the threat had been eliminated and the situation had returned to normal.

تعلن وزارة الدفاع القطرية عن تصدي القوات المسلحة لهجمة صاروخية استهدفت دولة قطر.



The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar. pic.twitter.com/KbPSSTSS3o — وزارة الدفاع – دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) March 11, 2026

Other Gulf countries also reported interceptions. Saudi Arabia said it shot down drones targeting the Shaybah oilfield, while Kuwait’s National Guard intercepted eight drones, including one aimed at airport fuel storage facilities.

The UAE and Bahrain also reported intercepting missiles and drones in recent hours.

Cargo vessel struck near UAE coast

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a container vessel was hit by a suspected projectile about 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE.

The vessel sustained damage, though the extent remains unclear. All crew members were reported safe.

In a separate incident, another cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz caught fire after being struck by a projectile, forcing the crew to evacuate.

Explosions reported near Tehran airport

Large explosions were reported overnight near Mehrabad airport in Tehran, according to video circulating online, though Iranian authorities have not issued an official statement on the incident.

ویدیوی دریافتی با شرح: 'فرودگاه مهرآباد #تهران ساعت ۳:۵۳'

بین ساعت ۳:۴۷ تا ۳:۵۰ هم پیام‌هایی از کرج به ویژه سمت #فردیس دریافت کردم که از حدود ۱۰ انفجار سنگین نوشته بودند.

چهارشنبه ۲۰ اسفند#Iran pic.twitter.com/4fp4TdP3Di — Vahid Online (@Vahid) March 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out an air raid on a multistorey building in the Aisha Bakkar area of central Beirut, causing a fire and heavy damage to several floors of the structure. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت منطقة عائشة بكار – بيروت (فيديو) pic.twitter.com/SmQFaXD5gG — هنا لبنان (@thisislebnews) March 11, 2026

The Israeli military also said it killed several Iranian soldiers from a drone unit at a launch site in western Iran.

Iran’s armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi vowed retaliation for what he described as US and Israeli strikes on residential areas.

Iran says Mojtaba Khamenei ‘safe and sound’

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is “safe and sound” despite reports he was injured during the conflict, according to Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a message posted on Telegram, Yousef Pezeshkian said he had heard reports that Khamenei had been wounded but was later informed that he was safe.

Pro-Iran group claims attacks on US forces

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a pro-Iranian armed group, said it carried out 31 attacks against US forces in Iraq and across the region within 24 hours.

The group claimed it has launched 291 attacks during the 12 days of fighting, resulting in casualties among US personnel.

Strait of Hormuz risks could raise global costs

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned that disruption to the Strait of Hormuz could push up global energy and food prices.

According to UNCTAD, 38 percent of the world’s crude oil, 29 percent of liquefied petroleum gas, and 19 percent of liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the strategic waterway.

Higher energy and transport costs could increase food prices and intensify cost-of-living pressures, particularly in vulnerable economies.

Conflict begins affecting travel and energy markets

The conflict is beginning to affect aviation and energy markets. The Air India Group, including Air India Express, said it will introduce fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights from March 12, citing rising aviation fuel prices linked to the Gulf tensions.

In India, long queues were reported at fuel distributors amid concerns about liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortages, highlighting the wider economic impact of the conflict.

VIDEO | Noida: Long queue witnessed outside a gas agency in Sector 63 amid reports of LPG shortage due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.#LPG #NoidaNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tm7SJFuPdL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2026

Meanwhile, oil prices fell early Wednesday after reports that the International Energy Agency may consider releasing emergency reserves to stabilise global supply.

One Iranian player withdraws asylum request

Australia has moved six members of Iran’s women’s national football team to a secure location after Iranian authorities learned their whereabouts.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said one of the seven players who initially sought asylum changed her mind and contacted the Iranian embassy, prompting officials to relocate the remaining six under police protection due to security concerns.