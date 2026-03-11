US destroys 16 Iranian vessels near Strait of Hormuz amid intensifying US–Israel–Iran war

The war involving Iran, Israel and the United States (US) entered its 12th day on Wednesday, March 11, marked by continued missile exchanges, heightened regional security alerts and growing international concern.

Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles towards central Israel, with Israeli media reporting that several projectiles were intercepted by the country’s air defence systems. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it carried out simultaneous strikes on Tehran, while additional operations were reported in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the 37th wave of missile strikes was the most intense since the start of the conflict, claiming that a satellite communications centre south of Tel Aviv was targeted again. Iranian officials stated that military operations would continue until the perceived threat against the country is eliminated.

US destroys Iranian vessels near Strait of Hormuz

The US military said it destroyed multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 mine-laying boats, near the Strait of Hormuz,one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released video footage showing several ,

. exploding after being hit during the operation.

U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/371unKYiJs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against disrupting maritime traffic through the strait.

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed immediately,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation was carried out under Trump’s directive to ensure the waterway remains open.

Iran accuses US and Israel of targeting civilians

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, accused the United States and Israel of carrying out attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters, Iravani said more than 1,300 people have been killed since the war began. He added that nearly 10,000 civilian sites, including about 8,000 residential homes, had been damaged or destroyed.

According to Iranian officials, the strikes also hit medical facilities, commercial centres, schools and other public institutions.

Iran further accused Israel of conducting a strike in Beirut that killed four Iranian diplomats, describing the incident as a violation of international law.

Pentagon investigating strike on girls’ school

The White House said the Pentagon will release the results of an investigation into an air strike on a girls’ school in Minab, southern Iran, where more than 160 students were killed.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the inquiry was still ongoing and President Trump would accept its conclusions once completed.

Initial findings suggest a US-made Tomahawk missile detonated near the school, making it one of the deadliest incidents reported since the war began.

140 US troops injured during military operations

The Pentagon confirmed that about 140 US service members have been wounded during operations against Iran.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said most of the injuries were minor and 108 personnel have already returned to duty. Eight soldiers remain seriously injured and are receiving specialised medical care.

Iran arrests suspected spies

Iran’s intelligence authorities announced the arrest of 30 people, including a foreign national, on accusations of espionage and cooperation with foreign adversaries.

State news agency IRNA reported that the detainees were described by officials as individuals linked to what they called American and Israeli intelligence networks.

Gulf countries intercept missiles and drones

Several Gulf countries reported intercepting drones and missiles amid rising regional tensions

.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems intercepted drones in the Eastern region.

المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين في المنطقة الشرقية. pic.twitter.com/IoLB94xRVq — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 11, 2026

Kuwait’s armed forces said they destroyed four drones that entered the country’s airspace, while Bahrain reported intercepting more than 100 missiles and 170 drones since the beginning of the conflict.

Authorities in Bahrain also activated air raid sirens and urged residents to move to safe locations.

Qatar later announced that its military had intercepted a missile and said the security situation had returned to normal.

Fighting expands across Middle East

Iran said it carried out drone strikes targeting an Israeli oil and gas refinery in Haifa, while cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah continued in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials said Israeli strikes have killed at least 570 people since last week and displaced more than 760,000 residents.

Israel also announced plans to increase its defence budget by $13 billion to support military operations against Iran.

Australia has granted humanitarian visas to seven members of Iran’s women’s national football team, including six players and a member of the support staff, citing safety concerns if they return to Iran. The decision follows reports that several players refused to perform the national anthem, raising concerns about potential repercussions upon their return.

Iranian players react from the bench during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, on March 2, 2026. Photo: AP

Diplomatic efforts amid escalating crisis

Diplomatic discussions continued as regional leaders warned of wider instability.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations with the US were no longer under consideration, citing what he described as a bitter experience during previous nuclear talks.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty offered to assist in efforts to reduce tensions during a telephone call with Araghchi.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) are expected to hold a video conference to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East.

Iran has maintained that it will not pursue a ceasefire, stating that military operations will continue until its objectives are achieved.