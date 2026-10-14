Two labourers drown in well in Jagtial

According to the police, the two labourers were natives of Guntur and had come to Chinthakunta to work at a building under construction.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
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Hyderabad: Two labourers drowned in an agricultural well in Kaithalapur mandal of Jagtial district on Wednesday, October 14.

The deceased were identified as Anand, 23, and Sanjeev, 22. Their bodies were found in the well on the outskirts of Chinthakunta. The labourers reportedly went to the well on the night of October 13; they were sitting on the wall and accidentally slipped into the well.

According to the police, the two labourers were natives of Guntur and had come to Chinthakunta to work at a building under construction.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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