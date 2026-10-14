Two labourers drown in well in Jagtial

Hyderabad: Two labourers drowned in an agricultural well in Kaithalapur mandal of Jagtial district on Wednesday, October 14.

The deceased were identified as Anand, 23, and Sanjeev, 22. Their bodies were found in the well on the outskirts of Chinthakunta. The labourers reportedly went to the well on the night of October 13; they were sitting on the wall and accidentally slipped into the well.

According to the police, the two labourers were natives of Guntur and had come to Chinthakunta to work at a building under construction.