‘Two ribs are broken’: Salman Khan on his serious health issue

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s health has become a major topic of discussion among fans and media alike. Concerns arose after a video surfaced online last week, showing the actor struggling to get up from his seat during an event in Mumbai. It was later revealed that Salman has been dealing with a rib injury.

Despite rumors suggesting that his health might prevent him from returning to the small screen, Salman Khan made it to the sets of Bigg Boss 18 yesterday to shoot the show’s first promo. The actor’s commitment to his work was evident as he interacted with the paparazzi, revealing that he has indeed suffered a serious injury. “2 pasliyaan tooti hai” (two ribs are broken), Salman candidly shared when asked about his condition.

Bhai about his rib injury, says 2 pasliyan tooti hain 🥺 Plz take care #SalmanKhan bhai ❤️ #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/sGn75122ig — Nav Kandola (@SalmaniacNav) September 5, 2024

The paparazzi, concerned for his well-being, made space for him to walk and thanked him for the photos, showing their support for the beloved star.

Salman Khan’s injury occurred during the shooting of his next film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The actor hurt himself while performing an intense action sequence, despite being previously advised to avoid such scenes due to a nerve injury. The film, which began production in June, features a daring stunt set 33,000 feet in the air with Salman inside a plane.

Fans and well-wishers are hopeful for Salman Khan’s speedy recovery, eager to see him back in full health and continuing to entertain as only he can.