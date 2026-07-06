Two trapped in rising waters in Kodagu’s Mallalli Falls, rescued

Madikeri: A major tragedy was averted at the popular Mallalli Falls in Kodagu district after two college students from Andhra Pradesh, who were trapped in the rapidly rising waters of the Kumaradhara stream, were rescued in a timely operation by local villagers and Fire and Emergency Services personnel on Monday.

The rescued students have been identified as Ganesh Naik (21) and Santosh Kumar (23), both residents of Andhra Pradesh. They had arrived at the scenic waterfall along with a group of friends as part of a leisure trip.

According to officials, the two students ignored the safety barricades installed near the waterfall and entered the stream to play in the water. At the same time, water was released from the upstream hydroelectric power station. Although the mandatory warning siren was sounded before the release of water, the students, engrossed in the stream, reportedly failed to notice the alert.

Within minutes, the water level rose sharply and the current became dangerously strong, leaving the duo stranded. Realising the gravity of the situation, both students managed to cling to a large rock in the middle of the stream, where they remained trapped for nearly an hour as the water continued to flow around them.

The incident came to the notice of local villagers, who immediately alerted officials at the hydroelectric station and requested them to temporarily stop the discharge of water. Simultaneously, the Fire and Emergency Services Department was informed about the emergency.

A rescue team rushed to the spot and launched an operation with the assistance of local residents. Using ropes and other rescue equipment, firefighters carefully reached the stranded students and safely brought them to the riverbank despite the strong current.

The rescue operation was carried out by Fire and Emergency Services personnel Pawan Kumar, PS Nagesh, Lathesh Kumar, Prashanth and Vini Kumar, whose swift response helped prevent what could have turned into a fatal accident.

Both students were later shifted to the Somwarpet Government Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Doctors said the duo was in stable condition and had not sustained any serious injuries.

Rescued students

Following the incident, authorities once again appealed to tourists not to cross safety barricades or enter restricted areas around waterfalls and rivers, particularly during the monsoon season when water levels can rise suddenly due to upstream releases. They urged visitors to strictly follow warning sirens and safety instructions to avoid life-threatening situations.