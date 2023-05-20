UAE announces discounts on electricity bill for low-income farmers

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a financial support program for low-income farmers. UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed the Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with the Union Water and Electricity, to support low-income farm owners, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported
The subsidy will be applied from July 2023 and the consumption will cover a consumption amount of 2,500 kw/h per month.
Eligible beneficiaries will receive the discount as a discount on their monthly electricity bill.
This support is in line with the goals of the country’s leadership to provide a decent standard of living for citizens and help reduce the financial burden related to electricity bills.