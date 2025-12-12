UAE announces paid holiday for private sector employees on New Year’s Day

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a paid holiday for private sector employees on January 1, 2026 on the occasion of New Year.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said, “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Thursday, 1 January 2026, will be an official paid holiday for all private-sector employees in the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the New Year.”

We wish you a year filled with happiness!

On Thursday, the UAE announced that New Year’s Day will be an official holiday for the government sector employees. The announcement was made through a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

In addition, Friday, January 2, will operate as a remote-work day for federal employees, with the exception of staff whose duties require them to be physically present at their workplaces. The decision aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support work–life balance within the public sector.