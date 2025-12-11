UAE announces New Year’s holiday for public sector

Employees will also be allowed to work remotely on Friday, January 2.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2025 11:54 pm IST
Colourful fireworks lighting up the night sky above a waterfront with spectators watching.
Fireworks illuminate the night sky during New Year celebrations. Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared Thursday, January 1, 2026, a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the start of the New Year.

The announcement was made through a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Thursday, December 11.

In addition, Friday, January 2, will operate as a remote-work day for federal employees, with the exception of staff whose duties require them to be physically present at their workplaces.

The decision aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support work–life balance within the public sector.

