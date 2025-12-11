UAE announces New Year’s holiday for public sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared Thursday, January 1, 2026, a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the start of the New Year.

The announcement was made through a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Thursday, December 11.

In addition, Friday, January 2, will operate as a remote-work day for federal employees, with the exception of staff whose duties require them to be physically present at their workplaces.

أعلنت الهيئة أن عطلة رأس السنة الميلادية لعام 2026 في الحكومة الاتحادية ستكون يوم الخميس 1 يناير 2026، على أن يكون يوم الجمعة 2 يناير 2026 "عمل عن بُعد" لموظفي الحكومة الاتحادية، باستثناء من تقتضي طبيعة عملهم خلاف ذلك. pic.twitter.com/ZWdJvhKmIU — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) December 11, 2025

The decision aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support work–life balance within the public sector.