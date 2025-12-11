UAE’s new drug law imposes Dh 50,000 minimum fine, five years jail

In a bid to crack down on the illegal sale of narcotics without prescriptions, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has passed a new law under which pharmacies and physicians found violating will face a minimum fine of Dh 50,000 (Rs 12,23,302) and up to five years’ imprisonment.

According to Khaleej Times, the legislation calls for the deportation of foreign nationals convicted in narcotics cases, except in two cases: if the individual is the spouse or a first-degree relative of a UAE citizen at the time of the offence.

The new law has updated provisions regarding possession of drugs, and handling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for scientific and medical purposes only. Licences may be granted to qualified health facilities, chemical testing laboratories, research centres, and medical product manufacturing, storage and distribution facilities, under the supervision of the competent authorities.

Additionally, all drug-related cases will now be handled by the Emirates Drug Establishment department.

The country will allow the establishment of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in both private and government health facilities.