UAE: Arab couple arrested for stealing Mercedes Benz worth Rs 11 lakh

An Arab couple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been sentenced to six months for stealing a Mercedes Benz car worth 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,16,971), local media reported.

According to the case filed by the victim, the woman resident of Ras Al Khaimah was considered the main defendant in the case because she posed as a car buyer.

In the details, the victim posted his car up for sale on social media, and the woman reached out to him expressing interest. He agreed to sell the car for 50,000 Dirhams.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, the victim drove from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah at a coffee shop after the woman said she transferred the money and added that it takes about three hours for the money to reflect in his bank account.

Meanwhile, the woman took the car key on the table and left, saying she wanted to check the car.

As per media reports, the victim said that after a while, her husband also asked him for an excuse to go to the restroom, but he didn’t return. And when he went out to look for the couple, couldn’t find them and his car.

He tried calling them but the phones were switched off.

He then filed a complaint at the police station and the Public Prosecutor referred the case to the Ras Al Khaimah Day Court after examining the case.

It is reported that, that the couple did not appear before the court and a criminal sentence was issued against them for a period of six months.

The final verdict in the case has not yet been issued.