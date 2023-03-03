UAE condemns Israeli minister’s call to destroy Palestinian village

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices and behaviors that contradict human values and principles.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned comments by Israeli Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich calling for the destruction of the Palestinian village of Huwara, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s rejection of all practices and behaviors that contradict moral and human values and principles.

The ministry underscored the need to confront hate speech and violence and noted the importance of promoting the values ​​of tolerance and human coexistence in efforts to reduce escalation and instability in the region.

Moreover, the ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

