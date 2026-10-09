UAE decriminalises suicide attempts, issues penalties for aiding

Dubai: Any person who incites or assists another individual with suicide could be sentenced to seven years in prison under the new rules of the United Arab Emirates‘ Crimes and Penalties Law declared on Thursday, October 8.

The amendments introduce “graduated penalties” for either inciting or assisting someone with attempting suicide. Punishment subsequently becomes more severe depending on the consequences, whether the person suffers grievous injuries, survives, or dies by suicide.

Levels of penalties

A person may face detention, a fine, or both, if their encouragement or aid causes another person to attempt suicide without dying.

If the suicide attempt results in a permanent disability, an illness, or an inability to carry on personal tasks for over 20 days, the penalty intensifies to temporary imprisonment, not less than three years or more than five, as well as a fine.

An individual may be jailed for five to seven years if the assistance or incitement led to the victim’s death.

Special protection to vulnerable victims

The amendments extend special protections to victims under 18 or those with “diminished will or perception.” Inciting or assisting suicide under these conditions will qualify as an “aggravating circumstance.”

If the victim lacks will or perception, the offender faces the same penalties as for intentional murder or attempted intentional murder. The government noted that these provisions strengthen legal protection for individuals “who are most vulnerable to exploitation or harm.”

The changes also decriminalise earlier law regarding attempted suicide, which considered it a misdemeanour or Junha, with a maximum penalty of six months and a fine up to Dh 5,000.

Foreign nationals assisting or inciting suicide to be deported

The amendments state that foreign nationals convicted of inciting or assisting suicide must be deported from the UAE.

Courts can forgive an offender’s punishment if the offender steps in to successfully prevent the suicide before completion. However, it does not apply if the attempt leaves the victim with a permanent disability, an illness, or an inability to handle daily activities for more than 20 days.

The government explained that this rule gives offenders an incentive to stop their actions and save lives.