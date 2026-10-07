Dubai: Families, bachelors banned from sharing housing units

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has introduced new housing regulations prohibiting families and individuals from sharing the same residential unit.

The new rules set by Dubai Municipality under Law No. 4 of 2026 state that each shared residential unit must be given exclusively to either families or individuals. In each house, bedrooms must provide at least five square metres of space per occupant, and a washroom must be provided for every four residents.

In shared family accommodation, every family requires a dedicated bedroom with an attached private bathroom.

Property owners and commercial establishments have one year to align existing facilities with the new regulations. The new rules require shared housing units to be strictly designated for either families or individuals, prohibiting both groups from sharing the same unit.

Shared accommodation for bachelors on tourism-heavy or commercial streets such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Baniyas Road, Jumeirah Road, and Al Wasl Road. Only families will be allowed to occupy shared housing units in such areas.

Buildings and villas are required to comply with the regulations within one year and meet the applicable construction standards. Notably, the grace period does not take into account building violations or unauthorised changes. The municipality said such violations must be removed to safeguard property and lives.

Any new construction, modification, or villa conversion intended for shared accommodation requires a building permit.