Construction of world’s first air taxi station completed in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai has completed construction of the world’s first air taxi station, marking a key step towards the introduction of electric aerial transport in the emirate.

The facility, located near Dubai International Airport, is designed to support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and will serve as the starting point for passenger operations once regulatory approvals are in place, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

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Exterior of Dubai’s world’s first air taxi station. Photo: DMO/X

Advanced facility

The station comprises a four-storey building spanning 3,100 square metres, alongside a two-level car park and two dedicated take-off and landing pads for air taxis. It is equipped with charging infrastructure for electric aircraft and climate-controlled passenger areas, with capacity to handle up to 170,000 passengers annually.

Built by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with Joby Aviation, the station has been developed to meet the region’s operating conditions, including high temperatures and low-density air, with these factors incorporated into certification and operational frameworks.

Inside Dubai’s air taxi station facility. Photo: DMO

Sheikh Hamdan highlights mobility vision

In a post on X on Thursday, April 16, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the project reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing sustainable and innovative transport solutions.

He added that the initiative supports efforts to improve connectivity, ease congestion and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for future mobility.

Joby air taxi on landing pad at Dubai station. Photo: DMO/ X

Network of four stations planned

The airport facility will be part of an initial network of four stations, with additional locations planned in Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina by 2026.

The network is expected to connect key districts and significantly reduce travel times across the city.

Dubai’s completed air taxi station building. Photo: DMO

Certification and operations

Joby is pursuing a dual certification pathway, using data validated by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alongside coordination with the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to support approvals.

Under an agreement with the RTA, the company holds exclusive rights to operate air taxi services in Dubai for six years. It has established a local entity and plans to recruit most of its pilots and operational staff from within the UAE.