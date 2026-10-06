Dubai Retail announces Skylight Mall, a 360-store hub for 2027

Dubai: Dubai Retail on Monday, October 6, unveiled plans for Skylight Mall, a super-regional hub and mall featuring more than 360 stores, scheduled to open in 2027.

Spanning 1.3 million square feet, the destination will bring together leading retail, dining and entertainment brands under one roof, according to the company’s statement.

The mall will be located along Al Khail Road, providing easy access to residents of Jumeirah Islands, The Springs, Jumeirah Village Triangle and neighbouring areas.

Skylight Mall will feature more than 360 stores with its contemporary architectural design combining expansive interiors with refined architectural details. The mall’s fluid interconnected spaces will bring together shopping, dining, entertainment and social experiences, the statement said.

Skylight Mall will be added to Dubai Retail’s portfolio, which includes Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart and The Outlet Village, alongside landmark destinations such as Bluewaters, JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and Palm West Beach.