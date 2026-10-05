India, UAE discuss expanding bilateral trade, investment

Dubai: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, October 5,discussed ways to further expand trade, investment and business cooperation.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India’s Consul General Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and UAE’s Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

“Consul General Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy called on H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the UAE. The meeting highlighted the strong momentum in India–UAE economic relations and discussions focused on exploring avenues to further expand bilateral trade, investment and business partnerships between India and UAE,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai posted on X.

Consul General Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy @cgidubai called on H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the UAE @Economyae.



The meeting highlighted the strong momentum in India–UAE economic relations and discussions focused on exploring avenues to… pic.twitter.com/2iiyudnhNc — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 5, 2026

On September 22, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot participated in the India-UAE-France trilateral on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where they discussed collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI), space, health sciences, energy and culture.

The three ministers reviewed progress in trilateral cooperation across agreed areas of mutual interest, including space, artificial intelligence, and culture and heritage. They also discussed the situation in West Asia, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The three ministers emphasised further strengthening and expanding trilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest and further building upon the strong and friendly ties that exist between India, France and the UAE.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed their commitment to further build constructive ties between the three nations through concrete initiatives and agreed to meet at regular intervals to review the progress in all synergetic areas, according to the MEA statement.

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In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Glad to participate in the India-UAE-France trilateral on the sidelines of UNGA81. Collaboration in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Space, health sciences, energy and culture was the main topic of discussion. Our shared interests and complimentary capabilities offer immense scope for cooperation. Agreed to meet again soon to take the discussion forward.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephonic conversation on September 18, during which the latter congratulated the Prime Minister on India’s successful BRICS Presidency.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi appreciated the participation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s participation in the BRICS Summit and the UAE’s cooperation and partnership in achieving substantive outcomes under India’s Presidency

Both leaders discussed new measures to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of energy, defence, technology, investment and health. The two leaders also exchanged views on developments in West Asia and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability.

“Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes. We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability,” PM Modi said on social media platform X after the call.