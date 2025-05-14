UAE launches 180-day visa for Blue Residency applicants

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially launched a 180-day multiple-entry visa for eligible individuals applying for the Blue Residency visa from outside the country.

The initiative was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The move aimed at facilitating the completion of all necessary procedures required to obtain the Blue Residency, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The 10-year residency visa was first announced in 2024 and officially launched in February 2025 during the World Government Summit in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The visa is aimed at individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental sustainability, both inside and outside the UAE.

Those eligible to apply include:

Supporters of environmental action

Members of international organisations and companies contributing positively to the environment

Members of associations and non-governmental organisations involved in environmental work

Global award winners in the environmental field

Distinguished activists and researchers dedicated to environmental causes.

Documents required:

Proof of work and accomplishments in environmental fields

A valid passport with at least six months of validity

A recent passport-sized photo with a white background.

How to apply:

The ICP has streamlined the process, which can be completed via their website or mobile app (UAEICP). Follow these steps:

Fill in your details and upload the required documents

Pay the applicable fees

Hit submit

Wait for your confirmation email.

The entire process takes just seven minutes, and if your documents are in order, approval is typically granted within one working day.

Why the Blue Residency matters

This visa strengthens the UAE’s reputation as a hub for sustainability, innovation, and global leadership in climate action. It complements other long-term residency options like the Golden Visa and Green Visa, aimed at attracting exceptional talent and fostering a more sustainable future.