UAE residents can win Rs 23L in Burj Khalifa design competition

Dubai-based real estate giant Emaar has announced an open call inviting United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents and local creatives to design a projection for the iconic Burj Khalifa. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 23,06,547).

Running from May 6 to 26, the initiative offers artists and designers a rare opportunity to showcase their work on the world’s tallest building.

In a statement, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said, “At Emaar, we believe that talent knows no boundaries. Burj Khalifa stands not only as a symbol of human achievement but also as a canvas for creativity and innovation — open to everyone with a talent to share.”

“Through initiatives like this, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform where ideas can reach new heights. We are proud to open our doors to every dreamer, artist, and innovator, offering them the opportunity to contribute to our collective story of achievement,” he added.

Call for entries: Burj Khalifa projection design

Participants are invited to submit original projection videos or animations that reflect the spirit of innovation, creativity, and the vibrant culture of Dubai.

Entries must feature dynamic visual content with a duration of three minutes and adhere to specific technical requirements to ensure compatibility with Burj Khalifa’s advanced projection system.

Technical specifications — including resolution, format, and mapping guidelines — along with the full terms and conditions, are available on the official Burj Khalifa website.

Submissions must be sent to opencall@emaar.ae, accompanied by a short concept description explaining the inspiration and story behind the design.

