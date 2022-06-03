UAE: Lionel Messi to train in Abu Dhabi ahead of World Cup

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is set to train in Abu Dhabi ahead of the FIFA Football World Cup in Qatar this year.

The Argentina Football Association has entered a strategic cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, enabling the team to camp in the country ahead of the football extravaganza. The two-time former champion is slated to play two friendly matches in the build-up to the World Cup.

The tournament is likely to be Messi’s last, he was close to getting his hands on the trophy eight years ago in Brazil. Argentina is placed in group C of the World Cup along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

AFA’s Long-term agreement with UAE

“After months of joint-work exchanges, ADSC together with the AFA, a long-term agreement has been consolidated” read a statement from ADSC, reported Gulf News.

Abu Dhabi hosts Argentina’s preparation camp for the 2022 World Cup, which will include friendly matches in November.

The World Cup is slated to take place from November 22 to December 18.