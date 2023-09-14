UAE: Louis Philippe launches its first store in Middle East

Louis Philippe, India’s leading premium menswear brand from the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has launched its first-ever Middle East store in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new store at Dubai’s City Centre Deira is launched in partnership with Kalyan Silks on Wednesday, September 13. The store is 2,000 square feet and retails a selection of premium formal and semi-formal wear.

Jacob John, President of Premium Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, expressed his delight at this significant milestone for the company.

“In the near future, we plan to increase our retail footprint by launching several additional Exclusive Brand Outlets of our brands throughout the Middle East,” he said in a press release.

T. S. Pattabhiraman, Chairman and MD, Kalyan Silks stated, “This is the first time we are tying up with another brand and we are extremely happy to associate with Louis Philippe.”

About ABFRL

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by the Indian multinational Aditya Birla Group. Apart from Louis Philippe, ABFRL’s other brands include Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, and Pantaloons.

Its international brand portfolio includes The Collective, Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Hackett London, Simon Carter, and Reebok.