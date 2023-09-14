UAE astronomer: Six months to Ramzan 2024, likely to begin on this date

Abu Dhabi: There are just six months to go until the start of the month of Ramzan 1445 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2024, according to astronomical calculations.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal is expected to begin on Saturday, September 16. This means that there are only six months left until Ramzan 1445.

Astronomically, Ramzan is expected to begin from second week of March, 2024.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. In 2024, Ramzan is expected to last 29 days until Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

On the other hand, Eid Al-Fitr, marks the end of the month-long fast. Eid Al-Fitr is expected to fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid Al-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.