Watch: UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with flood-hit Libya

Abu Dhabi: The iconic landmarks in United Arab Emirates (UAE) lit up in solidarity with Libya on Wednesday night, September 13, after the deadly floods caused by Storm Daniel killed more than 5,000 people.

The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai and the Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi were illuminated with the Libyan flag in support of flood victims.

“From the UAE, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the people of Libya. Our thoughts are with Libya,” a message displayed on the Adnoc building.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, UAE Media Office shared a video of the iconic buildings and wrote, “To the brotherly people of #Libya… You have our sincere condolences… Our hearts are with you and we pray for you.”

لشعب #ليبيا الشقيق .. لكم منا خالص التعازي.. قلوبنا معكم وتدعو لكم 🇱🇾 pic.twitter.com/lYiUcPzcJs — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) September 13, 2023

On Wednesday morning, the death toll in the eastern province of Derna rose to 5,000 on and thousands more are still missing.

Since Saturday night, September 9, the regions of eastern Libya and the Green Mountain have been witnessing catastrophic flooding and torrential rains, as a result of Storm “Daniel,” which arrived in the region from the Mediterranean Sea.

At least 30,000 individuals were displaced in Derna, the town most affected by Storm Daniel.

On Monday, September 11, President Sheikh Mohamed ordered urgent aid as well as search and rescue teams to be sent to Libya.

Two planes carrying 150 tonnes of aid from the UAE landed in Libya on Wednesday.