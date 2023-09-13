Over 5K dead, 30K displaced after two dams collapse in Libya

More than 5,000 people were killed and thousands more are still missing in Libya after torrential rains caused two dams to break near the coastal city of Derna.

Since Saturday night, September 9, the regions of eastern Libya and the Green Mountain have been witnessing catastrophic flooding and torrential rains, as a result of Storm “Daniel,” which arrived in the region from the Mediterranean Sea.

Also Read Morocco’s national football team to donate their match bonuses to quake victims

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Wednesday, September 13, that at least 30,000 individuals were displaced in Derna, the town most affected by Storm Daniel.

IOM Libya reports at least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna due to #Storm Daniel, with 3,000 in Albayda, 1,000 in Almkheley, and 2,085 individuals still displaced in Benghazi. Number of deaths is currently unverified. Read the latest DTM Flash Update: https://t.co/js4Ra3RRmJ pic.twitter.com/ePK0kOw7NE — IOM Libya (@IOM_Libya) September 13, 2023

Satellite images show scale of devastation

Satellite images of the city of Derna on September 2, 2023, before the floods. Photo: PlanetLabs

A satellite image of the city of Derna on September 12, 2023, after floods and torrents invaded the city. Photo: PlanetLab

A satellite image of a major water dam in the city of Derna on September 2, 2023. Photo: PlanetLab

A satellite image taken on September 12, 2023 shows the devastating effects of the collapse of a major water dam in the city of Derna, eastern Libya. Photo: PlanetLab

A satellite image of Dinah Al-Marj, eastern Libya, on August 6, 2023, more than a month before Storm Daniel. Photo: PlanetLab

A satellite image of the city of Marj, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023, after Storm Daniel hit the city. Photo: PlanetLab

Video clips circulated on social media platforms showed a large number of bodies spread out in the Shiha area of ​​the city, waiting to be identified.

Residents and activists also broadcast appeals from inside the city cemetery to send digging machines to be able to bury the bodies.

Hisham Abu Shekiwat, Minister of Civil Aviation, told Reuters that the sea continues to throw up dozens of bodies, adding that reconstruction will cost billions of dollars.

Other videos shows broken roads, uprooted trees, and abandoned homes submerged in water.

But the scale of devastation appeared even worse than officials had initially predicted.

Glimpses of devastation

لحظات تحبس الأنفُس أثناء محاولة إنقاذ شاب ليبي قبل أن تجرفه السيول بمدينة درنة جراء عاصفة "دانيال" التي ضربت ليبيا منذ أيام#ليبيا #الجزيرة_مباشر pic.twitter.com/p4fqFy51wE — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) September 13, 2023

أنتم تشاهدون بثا مباشرا من الماضي للحظات ما قبل الكارثة لإحدى السيدات من إحدى شرفات عمارات "ذيل الوادي" التي اختفت تماما بعد انطلاق الموجة الأولى التي سترتفع جدا ثم ستقتلع معها صفا طويل من العمارات الخرسانية من أساساتها كما سيظهر لاحقا في الصور والفيديوهات. pic.twitter.com/jRoQFqFcXu — Khalil Elhassi (@ElhasseKhalil) September 11, 2023

Everyone in this part of the city of #Darna in eastern #Libya was taken by surprise as a #tsunami -like rushed down the valley. Police, using megaphones, rushed to warn them as flood was approaching shouting: "Guys get out of the valley…" But it was too late. pic.twitter.com/5sYiEabFz4 — Said Laswad سعيد الأسود (@LaswadSaid) September 11, 2023

Thread of videos of the torrents and floods that occurred and are still occurring today in the eastern region of #Libya



The situation is catastrophic in the city of Al-Bayda in eastern Libya pic.twitter.com/ieLO3Idx7h — Mahmud Mohammed (@MahmudM27830556) September 10, 2023

🛑 URGENT: Massive flooding in El Jabal El Akhdar, East of #Libya. Thousands trapped under rising waters. Urgent international aid and assistance needed. Please spread the word & let’s come together to help. @RedCross @UN @Top_Disaster @USEmbassyLibya @UKinLibya pic.twitter.com/qtKAJQJPjg — Ahmed Abdulgalil (@Ahmed_alabidi) September 10, 2023

في مقابر جماعية.. دُفن المئات من ضحايا الإعصار #دانيال الذي ضرب شرق #ليبيا وخلّف آلاف القتلى والمفقودين#الجزيرة_مباشر pic.twitter.com/n2wLmkgtpg — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) September 12, 2023

IRC calls for urgent global aid

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has called on the international community to send humanitarian aid to the people in Libya affected by the floods, warning that the situation is dire.

“The IRC is gravely concerned about the protection needs of those caught up in this tragedy, especially thousands of women and children who have to leave their homes in search of safety,” the aid group said in a statement.

“Urgent emergency shelter is needed for those unable to return to their homes, and psychosocial support for those who have seen their lives literally washed away.”

The IRC also warned of the dangers of waterborne diseases after sanitation and hygiene infrastructure was severely damaged.

Countries rush to provide aid

As international concern about the catastrophe increased, several countries provided urgent aid and sent rescue teams to help the country suffering from wars and ravaged by what a United Nations official described as a “catastrophe of legendary proportions.”

First two planes of Qatari air bridge to help flood victims arrive at Benina International Airport in #Libya#QNA#Qatar pic.twitter.com/lq1zxwdzs9 — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) September 13, 2023

وصول طائرتي مساعدات إماراتية إلى #بنغازي .. ضمن الجسر الجوي الذي تسيره #الإمارات للمساعدة في مواجهة آثار الفيضانات التي شهدتها #ليبيا #وام https://t.co/UCz6jZ0DBq pic.twitter.com/Eq6WL9kcCH — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) September 13, 2023

#عـاجل



حضرة صاحب الجلالة السُّلطان #هيثم_بن_طارق المعظم – حفظه الله ورعاه – يُصدر أوامره السامية بإرسال مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة إلى #ليبيا الشقيقة لدعم الجهود المبذولة للتعامل مع الفيضانات التي ضربت شرق ليبيا مؤخرًا، وذلك في إطار العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين وتعبيرًا عن الدور… — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) September 13, 2023

HM King directs to dispatch humanitarian relief aid to Libyahttps://t.co/NPy2WXXsZw pic.twitter.com/W12rX6ccZb — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) September 12, 2023

الخارجية والمغتربين// فريق دولة فلسطين غادر صباح اليوم في مهمته الإغاثية والإنسانية الى دولة #ليبيا الشقيقة 🇱🇾 🇵🇸



Our #Palestinian Rapid Response and Rescue Team (PRRRT) is all set and ready to head to #Libya to support the communities and people of Libya that have been affected… pic.twitter.com/X5WNcdMRTd — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) September 13, 2023

The death toll from the #Libya floods is now 5200 and rising hourly



Entire neighbourhoods have been swept away and many people are now homeless



Islamic Relief is mobilising with local partners to send aid such as food + blankets to the affected areas 👉 https://t.co/XsiBgi2mw6 pic.twitter.com/5U6eCpct6Q — Islamic Relief (@IRWorldwide) September 12, 2023

Thousands of flood victims missing

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Libya has expressed its concern about thousands of people missing or dead as a result of the floods in the country’s eastern region.

“Our thoughts are with the thousands of people affected by the recent storm in Libya,” said UNHCR in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It added that the UNHCR is transferring urgent relief items, including blankets, hygiene kits and solar lamps, to support those affected.