Morocco’s national football team to donate their match bonuses to quake victims

Rabat: In a heartfelt display of solidarity with the victims affected by the earthquake, the players and technical staff of Morocco’s national football team have decided to donate all their match bonuses until the African Cup to relief efforts.

“We share your pain, and we stand by you,” Moroccan national team captain Romain Saiss’s Instagram post in three languages read on Tuesday, September 12. “The players and technical staff of the National Team will donate all their match bonuses until the African Cup.”

“Our hearts are with all the victims,” he added. “We promise you more humanitarian initiatives. Our Morocco unites us.”

African Cup of Nations will be held in Ivory Coast during the period from January 13 to February 14, 2024.

On Sunday, September 10, players from the Moroccan national team donated blood to benefit the earthquake victims, along with their coach, Walid Regragui.

”The National Team members are donating blood in solidarity with the earthquake victims,” said a video shared by the Moroccan national team’s account on X, formerly Twitter.

أعضاء المنتخب الوطني يتبرعون بالدم تضامنا مع ضحايا الزلزال



On Friday night, September 8, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains about 72 kilometres southwest of Marrakesh.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday, the earthquake claimed the lives of 2,901 people and injured 5,530, in addition to major material destruction.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue, especially as they reach more badly affected regions.