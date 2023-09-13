Watch: Two UAE aid planes arrive in flood-affected Libya

Benghazi: The United Arab Emirates has sent two aid planes carrying 150 tonnes of urgent food, relief and medical supplies to Benina Airport in Libya to support those affected by the devastating floods caused by the heavy rains, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries.

The UAE’s response is part of its air bridge to provide urgent relief aid to those in need and those affected by floods in Libya.

The relief is an extension of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in the international arena and its approach to extending a helping hand to underprivileged communities worldwide.

وصول طائرتي مساعدات إماراتية إلى #بنغازي .. ضمن الجسر الجوي الذي تسيره #الإمارات للمساعدة في مواجهة آثار الفيضانات التي شهدتها #ليبيا #وام https://t.co/UCz6jZ0DBq pic.twitter.com/Eq6WL9kcCH — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) September 13, 2023

