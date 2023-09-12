UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s PM over flood victims

He also extended his sincere condolences and sympathies to the Libyan people and the families of the flood victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 12th September 2023 12:44 pm IST
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Libyan PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his condolences – over two phone calls – to Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity, and Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander of the Libyan Armed Forces, over the victims of the floods witness by the State of Libya.

During the phone calls, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Libya and its people during these dire circumstances, as well as providing various forms of support to enhance the country’s efforts in meeting the needs of Libyan people.
For their part, the two officials thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his sympathies, expressing their appreciation for the UAE’s solidarity with Libya and its people.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
