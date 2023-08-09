UAE: New laws, stricter penalties for unlicensed health professionals

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced a number of federal laws for healthcare professionals aimed at regulating their practice in the country, as well as establishing a national medical register.

The government also approved laws for private health facilities and veterinary medicine.

The laws will also impose harsh penalties on those who practice the profession in the UAE without a license.

Here are the new laws

Regulating the practice of healthcare professions, including nursing, medical laboratories, medical physics, functional therapy, physiotherapy, aesthetics, anesthesia, audiology, and radiology.

Aggravating penalties for healthcare workers who practice the profession without obtaining a license and do not meet the requirements.

The law refers to a number of medical ethics and professional conduct for healthcare professionals.

Updating disciplinary sanctions according to the violations committed with the continuity of the operation of private health facilities.

Establishing a national registry for licensed healthcare professionals in the country.

Allowing foreign entrepreneurs and businesses to invest in the veterinary sector by establishing and owning veterinary facilities.

Fines of up to Dirhams one million and imprisonment

Under the amended laws, healthcare facilities that breach the rules face fines of up to Dirhams one million (Rs 2,25,55,295) or temporary closure for up to six months.

Workers who practice the profession without licenses or provide false information to secure licenses can be subject to fines ranging from Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,27,764) to 100,000 (Rs 22,55,166) in addition to imprisonment.

Those who meet health profession licensing criteria but begin to practice or promote themselves without obtaining the license face fines ranging from Dirhams 10,000 (Rs 2,25,532) to 100,000 (Rs 22,55,166).

According to the law, no person is allowed to practice a health profession unless duly authorized. Requires a bachelor’s degree license or a state-recognized health professional qualification. Professionals must be of good conduct, and medically fit to perform their duties.