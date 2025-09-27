UAE residency enquiries soar amid US H-1B policy changes

Dubai: Interest in residency in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has more than doubled following a significant policy change in the United States (US), industry experts reported.

The surge comes after President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on Friday September 19, restricting the entry of certain non-immigrant workers and introducing a USD 100,000 fee for each new H-1B petition, effective Sunday, September 21. The White House said the measure aimed to curb abuses of the programme, which it claimed had been used to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign staff.

Gaurav Keswani, founder and managing director of Dubai-based advisory firm JSB, highlighted the immediate impact in a LinkedIn post. “My phone has been buzzing with calls from professionals across the US, many of them people I had never spoken to before,” he wrote.

He noted that Indian nationals, who constitute a significant share of H-1B visa holders, were particularly active in seeking alternatives.

Keswani added that the announcement created uncertainty for long-term H-1B holders, with many questioning whether employers would cover the six-figure cost and weighing relocation options for their families.

“Conversions from American enquiries into UAE residency have more than doubled almost overnight,” Keswani said, noting that social media showed young IT workers rushing to secure flights amid the uncertainty.

Keswani emphasised that the UAE provides an attractive alternative, offering tax-free living, dollar-pegged banking, and a lifestyle familiar to Americans. He highlighted that residency programmes such as the Golden Visa, Remote Work Visa, and Freelance Visa have seen unprecedented interest, alongside options to establish local enterprises.

“This is more than a short-term reaction to a visa fee,” he wrote. “Skilled professionals are actively seeking stability, flexibility, and opportunity. The UAE delivers on all three.”

Keswani added that the trend signals a broader shift in global mobility, with the Gulf emerging as an increasingly appealing destination for talent that previously focused on the US.

Recruitment consultants and education experts told Gulf News that the USD 100,000 H-1B fee could trigger a major migration of talent to Gulf nations, especially the UAE. Analysts said the policy change may reshape global employment patterns and reinforce the UAE’s position as a technology hub.

