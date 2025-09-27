UAE deports Indian fugitive Parminder Singh wanted for serious crimes

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has deported Indian fugitive Parminder Singh, also known as Nirmal Singh and Pindi, after a joint operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through Interpol.

According to a CBI statement on X, its International Police Co-operation Unit worked with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Central Bureau in Abu Dhabi and Punjab Police to secure the deportation. A Punjab Police team escorted Singh back to India on Thursday, September 25.

Singh faces charges of extortion, financing terrorist activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, attempted murder and criminal intimidation. He left India to avoid arrest but was detained in the UAE earlier this year.

Interpol issued a Red Notice on June 13, 2025, at the request of Punjab Police, alerting law-enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and detain him.

Part of a wider crackdown on imternational fugitives

This latest extradition marks another success in India’s growing international cooperation to bring fugitives to justice.

Just days earlier, on September 11, the CBI confirmed that Indian national Munawar Khan, wanted in a major bank fraud case, had been deported from Kuwait and handed over to Indian authorities through Interpol coordination.

Further, on Friday, September 5, the CBI, in collaboration with the Gujarat Police, MEA, and MHA, secured the return of Harshit Babulal Jain from the UAE. Jain is accused in a Rs 2,300 crore betting and money laundering case, one of the largest of its kind.

The CBI, India’s National Central Bureau for Interpol, noted that more than 130 fugitives have been brought back to the country in recent years through similar international co-operation. Singh is now in Punjab Police custody and will face prosecution under Indian law.