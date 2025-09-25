Thirteen Indian nurses booked for loan default over complaint by Kuwait bank

Kochi: Thirteen Indian nurses have been booked by Kerala Police for allegedly defaulting on loans taken from the Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) while working in the Gulf country.

The accused, hailing from Kerala, reportedly obtained the loans between 2019 and 2021 while employed in Kuwait under the Ministry of Health.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammad Al Qattan, Chief Consumer Officer of ABK, the total amount defaulted by the 13 nurses is estimated at Rs 10.33 crore. After completing their work contracts, many returned to Kerala and subsequently migrated to countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe without repaying the loans.

FIRs across Kottayam and Ernakulam

Following the complaint, Kerala Police registered cases across multiple stations.

In Kottayam, FIRs were filed at Kuravilangad, Ayarkunnam, Velloor, Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom, and Thalayolaparambu.

In Ernakulam, police registered cases at Puthencruz, Pothanikad, Varappuzha, and Angamaly.

Legal action under IPC 420

The nurses have been charged under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

ABK representatives stated that the accused had assured the bank that repayments would be made from their salaries and that they would remain employed until the loans were fully cleared. They allegedly resigned and left Kuwait without settling the dues, causing significant financial losses.

Thomas J Anakkallunkal, representing ABK, said lookout notices will be issued and arrests will follow once the accused return to Kerala. He explained that some defaulters initially repaid smaller loans to gain the bank’s confidence before availing larger amounts and departing abruptly.

Broader investigation underway

Bank authorities reported that around 806 individuals, mostly Keralites, are under investigation for similar defaults between 2019 and 2023, with total losses estimated at Rs 270 crore. Legal action is also being pursued under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which allows Indian authorities to prosecute citizens committing crimes abroad.

The Crime Branch in Kochi is overseeing the probe. ABK has emphasised that deliberate defaults can harm the institution and the reputation of Indian expatriates in Kuwait, potentially prompting stricter lending regulations.

The development follows a complaint by Gulf Bank of Kuwait in December 2024, which involved approximately 1,400 Keralites and total loan defaults exceeding Rs 700 crore. In that instance, anticipatory bail petitions were rejected by the Kerala High Court, and the Crime Branch was tasked with investigation.