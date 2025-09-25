UAE entry permit applicants must submit passport cover page

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has updated its entry permit application process, making it mandatory for applicants to submit a copy of their passport’s external cover page.

The requirement was introduced six days ago and applies to all nationalities and visa types, including new entry permits.

UAE entry permits are official authorisations allowing foreign nationals to enter the country legally for short-term visits, such as tourism, business, or other purposes. The update is particularly relevant for Indian travellers, who make up a significant proportion of visitors to the UAE.

One of the Amer Centres in UAE confirmed the update to Siasat.com, sharing the official notice, “The passport’s external cover page is now a mandatory document for all UAE entry permit applications. This requirement applies to every nationality and visa type and specifically affects new entry permit applications.”

Applicants must also submit:

Passport copy

Passport-size photograph

Hotel booking confirmation

Round-trip ticket.

Authorities have urged applicants to ensure all documents are complete to avoid delays in processing. The update reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to streamline visa and entry procedures.