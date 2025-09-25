Apple opens new store in Al Ain, its fifth in UAE

US technology giant Apple on Thursday, September 25, launched its first retail store in Al Ain, marking the company’s fifth outlet in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new store is located at Al Jimi Mall in the historic city.

The Al Ain store offers the full range of Apple’s latest products, including the iPhone 17 series, MacBook Pro with M4 chip, iPad Pro with Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro (3rd generation).

Customers can access trade-in services, personalised shopping support, monthly financing plans, online order collection, and setup assistance. The branch will also host free Today at Apple sessions to help users maximise their devices.

Apple highlighted sustainability in its new outlet, which features an eco-friendly biopolymer terrazzo floor and is powered entirely by renewable energy.

The store is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, with extended hours until 11:59 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Since its UAE debut in 2015 with stores at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall, Apple has steadily expanded its footprint. Subsequent outlets opened at Dubai Mall in 2017 and Al Maryah Island in 2022. The Al Ain branch takes the company’s global retail count to 533.