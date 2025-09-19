Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village VIP ticket sales

Dubai: Dubai Police has urged residents to purchase Global Village tickets only through official channels after warning of fraudulent pages circulating online.

In a statement on X, the force said scammers are creating fake portals that mimic official channels, offering Global Village VIP packages at discounted rates. These links are designed to deceive buyers into sharing personal data and making payments that are never fulfilled.

Police explained that fraudsters use sophisticated tactics to replicate genuine platforms, tricking victims into believing the offers are authentic. It advised the public to verify information before making online transactions and to avoid engaging with suspicious links.

Global Village has confirmed that Coca-Cola Arena’s website is the only authorised source for purchasing VIP packs for its upcoming Season 30, which will open its gates for Season 30 on October 15, running unitl May 10.yÿ

The VIP Packs will be available in four categories:

Damond Pack – Dirham 7,550

– Dirham 7,550 Platinum Pack – Dh 3,400

– Dh 3,400 Gold Pack – Dh 2,450

– Dh 2,450 Silver Pack – Dh 1,8008

Each pack is available to anyone aged 18 and above with a valid Emirates ID.

In addition, the Mega Gold and Mega Silver Packs will also return. The Mega Gold Pack (Dh 4,900) includes the Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts, while the Mega Silver Pack (Dh 3,350) comes with the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass.

Both packs grant unlimited access to Dubai Parks and Resorts attractions, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park, and LEGOLAND Water Park.