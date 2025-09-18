Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi announces open house for expats

Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi will organise an open house on Friday, September 19, to engage with the Indian community. The session will run from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Embassy premises.

In a statement on X, the mission said the event will allow Indian expats to raise concerns on labour rights, consular matters, education, and welfare issues directly with officials.

Also Read Telangana man dies of leukemia in UAE

It added that no consular services, including passport renewal, attestation, or document issuance, will be provided during the session.

The initiative is part of the Embassy’s outreach efforts to maintain regular dialogue with Indian nationals living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over 3.6 million Indians currently live and work in the UAE, with more than 9 million residing across the GCC region.