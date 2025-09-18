Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi announces open house for expats

The session will run from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Embassy premises on September 19.

Published: 18th September 2025 11:24 pm IST
Open House event screen at Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi will organise an open house on Friday, September 19, to engage with the Indian community. The session will run from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Embassy premises.

In a statement on X, the mission said the event will allow Indian expats to raise concerns on labour rights, consular matters, education, and welfare issues directly with officials.

It added that no consular services, including passport renewal, attestation, or document issuance, will be provided during the session.

The initiative is part of the Embassy’s outreach efforts to maintain regular dialogue with Indian nationals living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over 3.6 million Indians currently live and work in the UAE, with more than 9 million residing across the GCC region.

