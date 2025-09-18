Telangana man dies of leukemia in UAE

Hyderabad: Ravi Kumar, a 30-year-old man from Telangana, passed away on August 30 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to complications from leukemia (blood cancer). His mortal remains is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Friday, September 19, before being taken to his home village for the final rites.

Kumar, a resident of Ambakanti village in Kuntala Mandal, Nirmal District, had been working for the past seven years as an executive at Classic Fashion Apparel Industry Limited, located in Erbid, Jordan.

Six months ago, during a visit to India, his health began to deteriorate. On the advice of his company, he decided to return home for treatment and was accompanied by a colleague, Rampal, from Uttar Pradesh (UP).

However, tragedy struck during his journey. On arrival at Sharjah Airport, Kumar collapsed after suffering severe dizziness. The Air Arabia crew rushed him to Al Qasimi Hospital, where he was admitted. Despite medical care, he could not survive.

He is survived by his wife and parents. News of his untimely death has cast a shadow of grief over his family and community.

Friends and colleagues in Jordan informed the NRI Advisory Committee, which coordinated the repatriation of his body. Committee member Swadesh Parikipandla liaised with the Indian Consulate in Dubai, while social workers Gundelli Narasimha and Narendra provided assistance throughout the process.