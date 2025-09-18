Telangana man wrongfully detained in Saudi Arabia, family seeks govt help

Hyderabad: Mohammad Rafi, a 50-year-old man from Telangana, has been wrongfully imprisoned in Saudi Arabia under allegations made by his employer. His family is urgently appealing to the Indian government for assistance.

The matter came to light after his wife, Talath Fathima, recently submitted a petition to the Telangana Labour Department seeking urgent government intervention for his release. The issue was also shared on Facebook by Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the Telangana State NRI Advisory Committee on Gulf Migrant Workers Welfare.

Rafi, a resident of Brakatpura in Gajulpet, Nirmal District, had been working as a driver in the Makkah region under the sponsorship of Ali Tarkoni.

According to the grievance filed, he was falsely implicated in a case despite being innocent. At the time of the supposed incident, Rafi was said to be at a nearby holy site. However, due to a misunderstanding and unfounded accusations, he was taken into custody and has remained imprisoned ever since.

Fathima, who describes her husband as the sole breadwinner of the family, expressed deep concern over the emotional and financial toll the detention has caused. The family continues to struggle with uncertainty, hoping for swift action from Indian authorities.

The District Collector of Nirmal acknowledged the complaint on Monday, September 15, and referred it to the Gulf Help Desk. The matter has been escalated to the General Administration (NRI) Department in Hyderabad.

She appeals for diplomatic and legal assistance to secure either his freedom or visa cancellation for his safe repatriation. “On humanitarian grounds, I sincerely request the authorities to provide all necessary support,” she said.

The case draws attention to the challenges faced by Indian migrant workers in the Gulf region, many of whom work under the kafala (sponsorship) system that grants significant control to employers.

No official response from the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has yet been reported. The family hopes for prompt action.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated for clarity.