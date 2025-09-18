Video: Madinah airport road renamed to honour Crown Prince

Madinah: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed that the main airport route in Madinah be named Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road, honouring the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Madinah Mayor Fahad Albulihshi shared a video unveiling the new road sign, emphasising the strategic connection between the Prophet’s Mosque and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Also Read Drone intercepted in Madinah, case closed says source

📍📍#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يُوجه بإطلاق اسم "الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز" على طريق المطار في #المدينة_المنورة الذي يربط #المسجد_النبوي وصولًا إلى طريق الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز المؤدي إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي والصالة الملكية في المنفذ الجوي، مرورًا بمشروع… https://t.co/gFUd1SWV9F pic.twitter.com/qnGdclpQha — سعد الحربي (@saadHreib) September 16, 2025

The 13-kilometre stretch connects the city centre to King Salman Road and the Royal Terminal, intersecting major arteries such as King Khalid Road, King Salman Road and Prince Naif Road. It also passes the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station and the Rua Al Madinah hospitality project, the largest of its kind in the world, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan praised the decision, highlighting the Crown Prince’s role in driving national development and major infrastructure projects across Saudi Arabia.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يُوجه بإطلاق اسم "الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز" على طريق المطار الذي يربط المسجد النبوي وصولًا إلى طريق الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز المؤدي إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي، والصالة الملكية في المنفذ الجوي، مرورًا بمشروع رؤى المدينة الذي يُعدّ أكبر… pic.twitter.com/ONQIQjKXqJ — هيئة تطوير منطقة المدينة (@MadinaAuthority) September 16, 2025

Projects along the corridor include the Madinah Humanisation Programme, façade enhancements reflecting Saudi architectural style and environmental restoration of the historic Wadi Qanat valley, supporting Vision 2030 goals for tourism and quality of life.