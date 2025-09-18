Video: Madinah airport road renamed to honour Crown Prince

The 13 km road connects the Prophet’s Mosque, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and the Royal Terminal.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2025 7:59 am IST
The image of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters

Madinah: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed that the main airport route in Madinah be named Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road, honouring the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Madinah Mayor Fahad Albulihshi shared a video unveiling the new road sign, emphasising the strategic connection between the Prophet’s Mosque and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

The 13-kilometre stretch connects the city centre to King Salman Road and the Royal Terminal, intersecting major arteries such as King Khalid Road, King Salman Road and Prince Naif Road. It also passes the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station and the Rua Al Madinah hospitality project, the largest of its kind in the world, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan praised the decision, highlighting the Crown Prince’s role in driving national development and major infrastructure projects across Saudi Arabia.

Projects along the corridor include the Madinah Humanisation Programme, façade enhancements reflecting Saudi architectural style and environmental restoration of the historic Wadi Qanat valley, supporting Vision 2030 goals for tourism and quality of life.

