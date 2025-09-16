Saudi Arabia intercepts unauthorised drone in Madinah: Source

Madinah: Saudi authorities intercepted and brought down an unauthorised drone in the skies above Madinah on Thursday, September 11, according to a source cited by Haramain.

In a post on X on Tuesday, September 16, Inside the Haramain said that the interception occurred at around 5:40 am and added that “the case is closed.”

Also Read Loud explosion heard in Madinah; public urged to refrain from speculation

A source told Inside the Haramain that an unauthorised drone was intercepted and shot down at approximately 5:40 AM last Thursday in the holy city of Madinah and the case is closed. https://t.co/8GMP3t64BS — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) September 16, 2025

The update followed reports of a loud blast during Fajr prayers, when worshippers and residents observed unusual activity in the skies near Prophet’s Mosque.

Eyewitness accounts described flashes and debris, with videos circulating online showing a bright object overhead. No casualties or damage were reported.

Alleged downing of Houthi missile over Medina, Saudi Arabia



The air defenses intercept projectile bound for Israel pic.twitter.com/kAzRr7z6f4 — RT (@RT_com) September 12, 2025

The clarification comes amid regional tensions, with authorities urging the public to avoid speculation and rely on verified sources for information concerning the Two Holy Cities.

Both the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and the Grand Mosque in Makkah are designated no-fly zones, with airspace strictly monitored and protected by Saudi security forces.