Loud explosion heard in Madinah; public urged to refrain from speculation

A loud explosion was heard across several neighbourhoods in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, in the early hours of Thursday, September 11. Some residents also reported seeing a missile-like object in the sky, leading to widespread speculation about the cause of the incident.

Videos circulating on social media depicted a bright, unidentified object seen at 5:43 am near Prophet’s Mosque, raising concerns.

Alleged downing of Houthi missile over Medina, Saudi Arabia



The air defenses intercept projectile bound for Israel pic.twitter.com/kAzRr7z6f4 — RT (@RT_com) September 12, 2025

في المدينة المنورة اصوات ارتطام صواريخ، مسموعة بقوة باتجاه جبل أحد وحي سيد الشهداء pic.twitter.com/KBRXEo6nMY — عاجل السعودية (@3ajel_ksa) September 11, 2025

One worshipper, present at Masjid Al Shohada during Fajr prayers, said, “Just after Fajr, I was at the mosque when loud explosions echoed through the skies. Stepping outside, I saw burning debris fall near the mosque.” Another resident shared a video and added, “I just heard a loud bang in Madinah — a missile was intercepted, alhamdulillah.”

One eyewitness who was on the rooftop of Masjid An Nabawi during Fajr noted, “I heard a very loud ‘bang.’ الحمد لله, all of us were good, safe and sound.”

Another worshipper shared, “This news is genuine, wallahi. After Fajr, my brother and I went to present our Salam to the Prophet. As we stepped outside, we heard a loud noise. Turning towards Gumbad-e-Khazra, we saw what looked like a missile. The staff said they had never seen or heard anything like it.”

Despite these reports, no official statement from Saudi authorities has been issued to confirm the cause of the explosion. Some unverified sources on social media speculated the object may have been a missile fired by Houthi forces, possibly targeting Israel, but such claims remain unconfirmed.

In response to the growing speculation, Inside the Haramain, an official social media account, acknowledged the incident and urged the public to refrain from making further assumptions until confirmed information is provided by authorities.

We are aware of an incident that occurred near Masjid An Nabawi at approximately 5:43 yesterday morning, during which a loud bang was heard and some visuals were captured.



We kindly urge everyone to refrain from speculation and wait for verified information from official sources… — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) September 12, 2025

This incident comes amid rising regional tensions, with the ongoing conflict in Gaza and recent military strikes in Yemen and Qatar.