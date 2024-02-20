UAE schools announce spring break for three weeks

The break, which will coincide with Ramadan and Eid-Al-Fitr on April 9, will conclude on April 14, and the classes will resume on April 15, official sources said

UAE schools announces spring break for three-weeks from March 25

Schools in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a three-week long spring break, which will begin on March 25, as per the UAE school calendar approved for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The break, which will coincide with Ramzan and Eid-Al-Fitr on April 9, will conclude on April 14, and the classes will resume on April 15, official sources said.

According to reports, the second semester lasted for 59 days after it kicked off on January 2.

Earlier on its website, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had also announced that private schools in Dubai will reopen on April 15, and the academic year will not end before June 28.

Meanwhile, Ramzan is likely to fall on March 11 or 12, and Eid al-Fitr holidays will reportedly begin on April 8 or 9. KHDA will intimate these dates after they are announced by UAE authorities.

