UAE: Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed passes away, 7 days of mourning declared

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, passed away on Wednesday, May 1. He was 82.

The Presidential Court issued a statement,

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful… With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his uncle, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.”

His Highness the President of the UAE has mourned the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain, who passed away today. The Presidential Court has declared official mourning and lowering of flags for seven days from Wednesday 1 May 2024. pic.twitter.com/eTVCbTd2ON — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 1, 2024

The Presidential Court announced official mourning and flags at half-mast for a period of seven days, starting from Wednesday, May 1, until Thursday, May 7.

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, offered condolences to the Al Nahyan family and the people of UAE.

“Our condolences to the President, the entire Al Nahyan family, and the honourable people of the Emirates. Our condolences are in his achievements, and in his years of giving, and in his children who give what is dear and precious to this country.”

“May God have mercy on him and make him dwell in His spacious gardens, and inspire us all with patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

حط اليوم رفيق زايد الشيخ طحنون بن محمد آل نهيان رحاله عند أرحم الراحمين ..

تعازينا لرئيس الدولة ولعموم آل نهيان ولشعب الإمارات الكريم ..

عزاؤنا في إنجازاته .. وفي سنوات عطائه .. وفي أبنائه الذين يقدمون الغالي والنفيس لهذا الوطن ..

رحمه الله وأسكنه فسيح جناته .. وألهمنا جميعاً… pic.twitter.com/BLLGlf0ebQ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 1, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also paid tribute following Sheikh Tahnoon’s death.

“We extend our sincere condolences and sincere condolences to the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and all the honorable Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the United Arab Emirates, on the death of the country’s deceased Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him… We ask God to place him in spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with beautiful patience. And solace… We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

نتقدم بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة لرئيس الدولة صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان وعموم آل نهيان الكرام ولشعب دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في وفاة فقيد البلاد الشيخ طحنون بن محمد آل نهيان رحمه الله … نسأل الله أن يسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله جميل الصبر والسلوان … إنا لله… pic.twitter.com/GpIeqbrwQr — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 1, 2024

Who was Sheikh Tahnoon?

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan is the brother-in-law of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through the marriage of his sister, Sheikha Hessa, to Sheikh Zayed.

He was a close companion of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and gained valuable experience and knowledge from the Founding Father, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Tahnoon played a pivotal role in the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, working closely with Sheikh Zayed on the sincere efforts that culminated in the declaration of the Union on December 2, 1971.

Sheikh Tahnoon served as deputy chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Supreme Petroleum Council.

In November 2018, the road between Al Ain and Dubai was renamed in his honour.