UAE thwarts sophisticated cyberattacks on financial sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) thwarted a series of sophisticated cyberattacks targeting organisations in the country’s financial sector on Friday, July 3, preventing any disruption to critical financial services, the country’s Cyber Security Council (CSC) said.

According to the council, the attacks involved phishing campaigns, attempts to exploit security vulnerabilities and the deployment of malicious software aimed at compromising digital systems and technical infrastructure. The threats were detected and contained under the UAE’s national cybersecurity protocols.

The CSC said cyber monitoring and incident response teams work around the clock with government agencies, financial institutions and strategic partners to identify, assess and respond to cyber threats, helping to safeguard the country’s digital infrastructure, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The council warned that cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence to develop more sophisticated attack techniques, highlighting the evolving cyber risks facing the financial sector.

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It urged organisations to comply with national cybersecurity regulations, strengthen preventive measures, regularly update their systems and report suspicious cyber activity through official channels.

The council did not disclose the organisations targeted, the origin of the attacks or whether investigations are ongoing.

The announcement comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its cyber defences. In May, it launched the UAE Cyber Factory in partnership with CPX Holding to develop next-generation cybersecurity capabilities using advanced technologies and AI-powered systems.

Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti said the initiative aims to position the UAE as a global hub for cybersecurity innovation while enhancing its ability to detect, prevent and counter emerging cyber threats.