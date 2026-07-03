Legal dispute disrupts new Indian consular service in UAE

Abu Dhabi: A legal dispute has delayed the rollout of a new Indian consular service system in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), forcing the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai to temporarily handle passport, visa, attestation and other consular services.

The Indian missions announced on Wednesday, July 1, that limited services would be available from Thursday, July 2, due to “administrative reasons”. However, according to Khaleej Times and Gulf News, the temporary arrangement follows an ongoing court battle over the appointment of a new outsourcing provider.

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Why was the transition delayed?

According to the reports, the contracts of BLS International and SGIVS Global Services expired on June 30. Alhind Tours and Travel LLC was selected through a new tender to operate the Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) from July 1.

The transition was put on hold after two bidders, E Trav Tech and Verasys, challenged the tender process before the Delhi High Court.

What is the case about?

According to reports, the two companies sought details of the technical evaluation, including the marks awarded and the reasons for their disqualification.

The matter later reached the Supreme Court, which on June 24 directed that the status quo be maintained and asked the Delhi High Court to hear the case urgently.

The Delhi High Court has since reserved its judgment. Until a decision is delivered, Alhind cannot formally take over the ICAC operations.

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Alhind confirms postponement

In a statement issued on Friday, Alhind confirmed that the launch of its Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services has been postponed until further notice.

The company said it received official communication from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi stating that CPV services would begin only after further instructions from the mission.

Alhind said it has completed all operational preparations, including setting up 16 CPV Application Centres across the UAE, and is ready to commence operations immediately once it receives the necessary authorisation.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay and advised applicants requiring passport, visa, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), surrender certificate, attestation and other related services to continue visiting the Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai until the new centres become operational.

What should applicants know?

Until the transition is completed, the Embassy and the Consulate will continue providing passport, visa, attestation and other consular services directly from their premises.

Services are available on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Applicants must visit in person with a completed application form, supporting documents and the required fee. Only applicants are allowed inside the premises, except where parents must accompany minor applicants.

The missions are accepting cash payments only and have advised applicants to carry the exact amount.

The Embassy and Consulate said the temporary arrangement will remain in place until the transition to the new service provider can be completed.