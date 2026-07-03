Indian expat injured in Saudi projectile incident returns home

Riyadh: A 27-year-old Indian expat worker from Uttar Pradesh has returned home after recovering from serious injuries sustained when a military projectile fell on a residential compound in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh announced on Friday, July 3.

Mohammad Azam, a resident of Jafraabad village in Moradabad district, was injured in the March 8 incident at a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company, where he had been working as a diesel mechanic for around three-and-a-half years.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said it had extended all necessary assistance following the incident and remained in regular contact with Azam’s family. It said his condition had improved significantly, enabling him to reunite with his family in India.

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“As he joins his family in India, we wish him a speedy recovery and all the best for his future,” the embassy said. It also thanked the hospital staff, Azam’s employer and the Saudi authorities for their support.

According to the Saudi Civil Defence, the projectile killed two Bangladeshi nationals and injured 12 people, including 11 Bangladeshi residents and Azam. The incident also caused damage to the workers’ residential compound.

The projectile incident occurred on March 8 amid escalating regional tensions after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran that widened the conflict across parts of the Gulf.