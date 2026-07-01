Indian embassies in Gulf remind expats of revised passport fees

Indian embassies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have reminded expatriates that the revised passport and passport-related service fees notified by the Government of India are in force from Wednesday, July 1.

The advisories follow the Ministry of External Affairs’ Gazette Notification GSR 516(E), issued on June 25, 2026, revising charges for passport and consular services at Indian missions worldwide.

The revised fee structure covers fresh and re-issued passports, jumbo passports, replacement of lost or damaged passports, Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), Emergency Certificates, Surrender Certificates and other passport-related services.

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UAE implements revised charges

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said the updated fees are applicable at the embassy, the Consulate General of India in Dubai and all Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) in the UAE.

Service Normal fee Tatkal fee Ordinary passport (36 pages) Dirham 450 Dh 900 Ordinary passport (60 pages) Dh 630 Dh 1,080 Lost or damaged passport (36 pages) Dh 900 Dh 1,350 Lost or damaged passport (60 pages) Dh 1,080 Dh 1,530 Minor passport (36 pages) Dh 325 Dh 775 Lost or damaged minor passport (36 pages) Dh 775 Dh 1,225 Fresh passport for children up to eight years Dh 295 Dh 700

The fee for a Police Clearance Certificate, Surrender Certificate and other miscellaneous passport-related certificates has been fixed at Dh 145. An Emergency Certificate costs Dh 60, while a Certificate of Identity is priced at Dh 180. Applicable outsourced service provider and Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) charges will be levied separately.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain issue public advisories

The Embassy of India in Riyadh has asked applicants to check the revised fee schedule before submitting passport or related service applications. It said the updated charges apply to ordinary and jumbo passports, passport re-issue, replacement of damaged passports and services such as Police Clearance Certificates, Emergency Certificates and Surrender Certificates.

The Embassy of India in Bahrain has also urged Indian nationals to refer to the revised fee schedule before applying for passport and consular services. It said the updated charges are available on the embassy’s official website.

Indian nationals planning to apply for passport or related consular services have been advised to verify the latest fee structure with their respective missions to avoid delays during the application process.